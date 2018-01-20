‘The Crown’: Paul Bettany in Talks to Play Prince Philip

Deal would see him play opposite new Elizabeth II, Olivia Coleman

By

International Correspondent

Paul Bettany2017 Lincoln Center Corporate Fund Honors Gala, New York, USA - 30 Nov 2017
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Paul Bettany is in talks to play Prince Philip in season 3 of Netflix’s “The Crown.”

The British star has been linked to the role and Variety has confirmed he is being lined up to play Queen Elizabeth II’s husband in the series, which streams around the world on Netflix. He would replace Matt Smith, who has played Philip in the first two seasons.

It would be the latest piece of key casting news after Olivia Colman was confirmed as taking over the role of Elizabeth for the upcoming two seasons from Claire Foy. Helena Bonham Carter will play the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, replacing Vanessa Kirby.

Peter Morgan created the show and has always said that he intended to change key cast members in later seasons, to better portray the main characters as they age.

The show’s producers, Sony-backed Left Bank, has Bettany in its sight and The Daily Mail reports Left Bank boss and “The Crown” executive producer, Andy Harries, and Suzanne Mackie, another exec on the show, have met with his reps in Hollywood to talk about him joining the series.

It would require him to block off about six months for season 3 production. The British actor will appear in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” and “Avengers: Infinity War” this year.

