‘Party of Five’ Reboot Scores Put Pilot Order at Freeform

Freeform has given a put pilot order to a reboot of “Party of Five,” Variety has confirmed.

The new series hails from original “Party of Five” creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman. The original series followed the five Salinger siblings who must band together after their parents died in a car accident. It ran for six seasons and over 140 episodes on Fox from 1994-2000.

The new series would feature an immigration twist and would follow the Buendias siblings, whose parents are unexpectedly deported to Mexico.

Keyser and Lippman will serve as writers and executive producers. Michal Zebede will write and co-executive produce. Rodrigo Garcia is set to direct and also executive produce. Sony Pictures Television Studios will produce.

In addition, Freeform is also developing a series based on the legendary Egyptian ruler Cleopatra, who, after being exiled as a young woman, decides to stand up against the patriarchy and fight back for her freedom and rightful place as heir. This tale will follow her rise and transition to becoming not only the first, last, and only female Pharaoh, but also the world’s most powerful person all while engaging in a classic love triangle that changed the map of the world forever.

The project originally received a put pilot commitment at NBC in 2012, but is now being redeveloped for Freeform as the network’s first period piece. The series will be produced by ABC Signature Studios. Michael Sietzman will write and executive produce, with Christina Davis, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Daniel McDermott and Mike Weiss also executive producing.