‘Parks and Recreation’ Star Nick Offerman Joins Amazon’s ‘Good Omens’

Nick Offerman is the latest star to join “Good Omens,” the Amazon Prime Video adaptation of the Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman book. He will play the U.S. Ambassador and father of the child Warlock in the series, who is mistakenly believed to be the Antichrist.

“There may not be anyone alive who can deadpan a line quite as well as Nick Offerman,” Gaiman said. ”He’s a terrific performer and has to say a lot of things in ‘Good Omens’ that are humanly impossible to deliver with a straight face. Fortunately, Nick is not entirely human.”

Offerman is best-known for NBC comedy “Parks and Recreation” and also stars in “Hearts Beat Loud,” which was at Sundance this year. He joins a stellar cast in “Good Omens.” The six-parter will star Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Jon Hamm, and Miranda Richardson, among others.

Offerman professed to being a fan of the book. “If you had told me when I first read ‘Good Omens’ in the early ’90s that I would one day visit South Africa to giggle with Neil Gaiman at laptop-screened footage of ‘Dr. Who’ and David Frost dancing because I was essaying a role in the adaptation of said book, I would likely have offered to purchase some of whatever you must be smoking,” he said. “But here I am, still giggling at the luck of it.”

Production is underway in South Africa. Amazon will launch “Good Omens” globally in 2019. Douglas Mackinnon (“Sherlock”) is directing and executive producing.