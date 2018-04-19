TV News Roundup: Freeform, ABC News Team for ‘Parkland: For Our Lives’ Special

In today’s roundup, Freeform and ABC News’ “Nightline” team up on their first co-production to air documentary special “Parkland: For Our Lives,” while Sundance Now has acquired BBC series “Motherland”

DATES

CBS All Access has announced the premiere date for its newest original drama series, “Strange Angel,” which will launch on Thursday, June 14 exclusively for subscribers. The series is based on the real life story of Jack Parsons, who will be played by Jack Reynor (“Sing Street”), and catalogues the intersection between genius and madness, science and science fiction. Bella Heathcote and Rupert Friend also star, while Ridley Scott serves as an executive producer.

FIRST LOOKS

Fox has released a first look clip of Alfre Woodard in “Empire” as Cookie’s mother, Renee. Watch the behind the scenes clip below.

ACQUISITIONS

The estate of comedy legend Rose Marie has found a home for her archives spanning over 90 years of entertainment history at the National Comedy Center, which is located in Lucille Ball’s hometown of Jamestown, NY. Of her many roles from the first talking short film to Broadway, Marie was a costar on “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

Sundance Now has announced the acquisition of BAFTA-nominated British series “Motherland” from Lionsgate, which has worldwide rights to the series. Written and created by Sharon Hogan (“Catastrophe,” “Divorce,” “Pulling“), the seven-episode scripted comedy will debut on Thursday, May 10. “We are thrilled to partner with Lionsgate to premiere ‘Motherland,’ a hilariously honest and relatable portrayal of the hyper-competitive world of modern parenting, exclusively on Sundance Now following its successful first season on the BBC,” commented Jan Diedrichsen, General Manager of SundanceTV and Sundance Now. Watch the trailer below.

SPECIALS

Freeform and ABC News’ “Nightline” are teaming up on their first-ever co-production to air “For Our Lives: Parkland,” an hour-long documentary special following the lives of student survivors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL through the aftermath of the mass shooting that took place on February 14. The telecast will be hosted by Elaine Welteroth, former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue, and will include videos created by media company ATTN: to inform viewers on facts about legislation, activism, and policy. “For Our Lives: Parkland” will air on Monday, April 30 at 10 p.m. PT/EDT. Watch a clip below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Jane Latman has been upped to General Manager of the Travel Channel, as Group President Henry Schleiff announced today. Expanding on her current role, Latman will continue to serve as Executive Vice President of Development and Research for Investigation Discovery (ID) and American Heroes Channel as well as General Manager of Destination America. “Jane is an unrivaled force in the television industry whose visionary creativity, natural leadership skills and passionate belief in collaboration make her one of the most, deservedly, respected executives in the industry,” said Schleiff.