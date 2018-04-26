TV News Roundup: Paramount Network Debuts Trailer for Kevin Costner Series ‘Yellowstone’ (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Paramount Network debuts the trailer for Kevin Costner’s “Yellowstone,” while National Geographic releases behind-the-scenes video of “Grey’s Anatomy” star T.R. Knight transforming into Max Jacob for “Genius: Picasso.”

FIRST LOOKS

Paramount Network has dropped the official trailer for Kevin Costner‘s new series “Yellowstone,” which is set to premiere on Wednesday, June 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Written and directed by Taylor Sheridan, who penned both “Sicario” and “Hell or High Water,” the show boasts a cast that includes Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, and Danny Huston. Watch below.

National Geographic has released two behind-the-scenes videos of T.R. Knight (“Grey’s Anatomy“) transforming into Max Jacob for “Genius: Picasso” starring Antonio Banderas as the titular painter. In the first, watch Knight as he becomes the younger version of the poet Pablo Picasso, as played by Alex Rich, meets upon moving to Paris.

In the second clip, Knight emerges as the latter version of Jacob, as he plays the longtime friend of Picasso’s across his lifespan. Watch below.

CASTING

Netflix and DreamWorks Animation Television have announced that Tatiana Maslany, Diego Luna, and Emile Hirsch have joined Guillermo Del Toro‘s upcoming “TrollHunters Part 3,” which is slated for a global release on May 25. Maslany and Luna will voice two mysterious new students, Aja and Krel, who unknowingly come to the aid of the Trollhunters team, while Hirsch will play the role of Jim Lake, Jr., who was originally voiced by Anton Yelchin.

DATES

HBO has announced that Jesse Armstrong‘s drama series “Succession” will kick off its ten-episode season on Sunday, June 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” charts the lives of the Roy family as their aging father begins to step back from their media conglomerate. Adam McKay directed the pilot episode.