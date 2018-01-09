PaleyFest LA 2018 Announces Full Lineup, Including Icon Tribute to Barbra Streisand

The Paley Center for Media has set its lineup for PaleyFest LA 2018, which will launch with a special Icon Tribute to legendary performer Barbra Streisand.

“PaleyFest LA 2018 will feature the very best that television has to offer including Emmy Award-winning comedies and dramas, intriguing sci-fi mysteries, and the acclaimed revival of one of television’s most beloved shows,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO, in a statement. “We’re especially proud to honor Barbra Streisand as this year’s PaleyFest Icon, and look forward to celebrating her numerous television accomplishments.”

The Icon Tribute will kick off PaleyFest LA 2018 on March 16 with Streisand taking part in “a special conversation illuminated by clips highlighting her groundbreaking work in television including her acclaimed Emmy Award-winning specials.”

Marking 35 years as the “premier television festival,” PaleyFest LA 2018 will take place March 16-25 at the iconic DOLBY theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. The milestone anniversary celebration will include the cast and creative teams of a number of acclaimed television shows, including long-running series such as the CW’s “Supernatural” and CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory,” as well as new hits including Hulu’s Emmy winning “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and the previously announced “Will & Grace,” “The Good Doctor” and “Stranger Things.”

See below for the full PaleyFest LA 2018 schedule:

March 16: PaleyFest Icon Tribute to Barbra Streisand (7:30pm)

March 17: FOX’s “The Orville”

March 17: NBC’s “Will & Grace”

March 18: Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale”

March 18: HBO’s “Silicon Valley”

March 20: The CW’s “Supernatural”

March 21: CBS’s “The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon”

March 22: ABC’s “The Good Doctor”

March 24: CBS’s “Mom”

March 24: OWN’s “Queen Sugar”

March 25: The CW’s “Riverdale”

March 25: Netflix’s “Stranger Things”