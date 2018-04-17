You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

OWN Orders 2 Series From Will Packer

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Will Packer
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

OWN has ordered two new series from executive producer Will Packer and his company Will Packer Media. The first, “Ambitions” is a soap opera-style drama from Lionsgate. the second, “Ready to Love,” is an unscripted dating series. Packer will exec produce for both series. The new shows are the first television series to be created under Packer’s first-look deal with the network.

“Will is a creative powerhouse who knows what audiences want,” said Erik Logan, president of OWN. “He has an insightful approach to relationships and a keen eye for great storytelling that resonates with viewers across the board. We can’t wait to bring these two new series to our viewers.”

“Partnering with OWN to bring ‘Ambitions’ and ‘Ready to Love’ to their fast-growing lineup of critically acclaimed series is a win-win scenario,” said Will Packer, CEO and founder of Will Packer Media. “OWN has been on an incredible streak with its recent slate, and we’re looking forward to extending the network’s primetime success with these new shows created specifically with the OWN audience in mind.”

“Ambitions” will be produced for OWN by Will Packer Media in association with Lionsgate division Debmar-Mercury. Will Packer Media’s Sheila Ducksworth will also exec produce and writer Jamey Giddens will serves as co-executive producer.

“Ready to Love,” which begins production in Atlanta this spring, will be produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment. Will Packer Media’s Kelly Smith and Lighthearted’s Rob LaPlante and Jeff Spangler will also executive produce with Packer.

More TV

  • Will Packer

    OWN Orders 2 Series From Will Packer

    OWN has ordered two new series from executive producer Will Packer and his company Will Packer Media. The first, “Ambitions” is a soap opera-style drama from Lionsgate. the second, “Ready to Love,” is an unscripted dating series. Packer will exec produce for both series. The new shows are the first television series to be created […]

  • Budapest, Hungary - Antonio Banderas stars

    TV Review: 'Genius: Picasso' with Antonio Banderas

    OWN has ordered two new series from executive producer Will Packer and his company Will Packer Media. The first, “Ambitions” is a soap opera-style drama from Lionsgate. the second, “Ready to Love,” is an unscripted dating series. Packer will exec produce for both series. The new shows are the first television series to be created […]

  • SCANDAL - "Watch Me" - One

    How ‘Scandal’ Raised The Bar For TV’s Social Media Impact

    OWN has ordered two new series from executive producer Will Packer and his company Will Packer Media. The first, “Ambitions” is a soap opera-style drama from Lionsgate. the second, “Ready to Love,” is an unscripted dating series. Packer will exec produce for both series. The new shows are the first television series to be created […]

  • Blumhouse Television

    Blumhouse TV Signs Striker Entertainment to First-Look Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

    OWN has ordered two new series from executive producer Will Packer and his company Will Packer Media. The first, “Ambitions” is a soap opera-style drama from Lionsgate. the second, “Ready to Love,” is an unscripted dating series. Packer will exec produce for both series. The new shows are the first television series to be created […]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "112 (Top 24

    TV Ratings: 'American Idol' Stays Low on Monday

    OWN has ordered two new series from executive producer Will Packer and his company Will Packer Media. The first, “Ambitions” is a soap opera-style drama from Lionsgate. the second, “Ready to Love,” is an unscripted dating series. Packer will exec produce for both series. The new shows are the first television series to be created […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad