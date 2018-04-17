OWN Orders 2 Series From Will Packer

OWN has ordered two new series from executive producer Will Packer and his company Will Packer Media. The first, “Ambitions” is a soap opera-style drama from Lionsgate. the second, “Ready to Love,” is an unscripted dating series. Packer will exec produce for both series. The new shows are the first television series to be created under Packer’s first-look deal with the network.

“Will is a creative powerhouse who knows what audiences want,” said Erik Logan, president of OWN. “He has an insightful approach to relationships and a keen eye for great storytelling that resonates with viewers across the board. We can’t wait to bring these two new series to our viewers.”

“Partnering with OWN to bring ‘Ambitions’ and ‘Ready to Love’ to their fast-growing lineup of critically acclaimed series is a win-win scenario,” said Will Packer, CEO and founder of Will Packer Media. “OWN has been on an incredible streak with its recent slate, and we’re looking forward to extending the network’s primetime success with these new shows created specifically with the OWN audience in mind.”

“Ambitions” will be produced for OWN by Will Packer Media in association with Lionsgate division Debmar-Mercury. Will Packer Media’s Sheila Ducksworth will also exec produce and writer Jamey Giddens will serves as co-executive producer.

“Ready to Love,” which begins production in Atlanta this spring, will be produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment. Will Packer Media’s Kelly Smith and Lighthearted’s Rob LaPlante and Jeff Spangler will also executive produce with Packer.