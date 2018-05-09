Starz Orders Two More Seasons of ‘Outlander’

Starz has given a two-season renewal to fantasy drama “Outlander,” taking the show into its sixth season.

The series from Sony Pictures Television is among the most-watched premium TV programs with an average of 5.8 million viewers per episode in season three, based on multiplatform viewing. “Outlander’s” fourth season, now shooting in Scotland, will premiere in November, Starz chief Chris Albrecht said Wednesday.

“Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries and adventures in seasons five and six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World,” said Albrecht.

Seasons five and six will run 12 episodes apiece. “Outlander” has delivered 13 episodes per season for the past two years. The show’s elongated first season spanned 16 episodes.

The series blends romance, adventure and a time-travel theme for a clutch of key characters anchored by Caitriona Balfe’s Claire and Sam Heughan’s Jamie. It’s based on the book series by Diana Gabaldon. Season five will revolve around the fifth book in Gabaldon’s series, “The Fiery Cross,” while season six will draw from the sixth installment, “A Breath of Snow and Ashes.”

Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Matthew B. Roberts, and Andy Harries are executive producers of “Outlander.”