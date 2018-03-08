‘Our Cartoon President’ Gets Additional 7 Episode Order at Showtime

Showtime has ordered an extra seven episodes of the animated comedy “Our Cartoon President,” the premium cabler announced Thursday.

The order brings the show’s first season to 17 episodes total. The last of its initial 10 episodes will air on April 15, with the remaining seven episodes set to air this summer.

The series spoofs life inside the White House of President Donald Trump, featuring comedic takes on Trump, his advisers, and family members. The first season has seen the cartoon president’s attempts at “winning” the State of the Union address, comforting disaster victims, rolling back President Obama’s accomplishments, and highlighted his relationship with the media. The series is averaging 2 million viewers per episode in multi-platform viewing, according to data provided by Showtime. On Showtime alone, it is averaging approximately 310,000 viewers per episode in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings.

Stephen Colbert serves as executive producer along with Chris Licht, with R.J. Fried serving as showrunner. Tim Luecke serves as lead animator and co-executive producer. Matt Lappin serves as consulting producer.

The series is currently averaging a 32 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In her review for Variety, Sonia Saraiya wrote:

“[The] show has no idea what to do with Trump himself. Which is strange, because in mapping out his character, ‘Our Cartoon President’ knows him very well; his doddering cluelessness makes him approachable, while cowardice, graft, and narcissism lurk at the edges of his jokes. (In one throwaway gag, Trump avoids a $35 per-person debt to a crowd of angry employees by ordering a drone strike on them.) And yet the humor about him posits that what is offensive about Trump is his fake tan, his belly, his overlong tie — instead of, you know, the litany of terrible things he has said and done.”