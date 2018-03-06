You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Poll: Which of the Past Five Oscar Hosts Is Your Favorite?

Variety Staff

Jimmy Kimmel Ellen DeGeneres
The dust is starting to settle from the 90th annual Academy Awards, but the analysis keeps rolling in.

Even though ratings hit an all-time low, Jimmy Kimmel still scored positive critical marks for his second consecutive hosting gig, with bits like the jet ski joke paying off throughout the nearly four-hour show. And all things considered, he handled the historic best picture flub last year well after “La La Land” was incorrectly announced as the winner instead of the true victor, “Moonlight.”

Chris Rock hosted the ceremony in 2016 amid the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, which made an already difficult hosting job even more sensitive. Neil Patrick Harris combined his comedy with musical talents for the show in 2015… though his running gag involving a magic trick got mixed reviews, to say the least.

Ellen DeGeneres hosted the Oscars for the second time in 2014, with the most memorable moment likely being that viral celebrity photo, not to mention the pizza delivery. “Family Guy” mastermind Seth MacFarlene hosted the previous year, bringing a different flair to the ceremony, but provoking polarized responses to bits that included his “We Saw Your Boobs” number.

Which of the past five Oscar hosts was your favorite? Cast your vote below!

