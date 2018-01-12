Oprah Interviews Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes, Others About Time’s Up: ‘We Deserve the Same Respect’

Oprah Winfrey gathered a group of prominent Hollywood women to discuss the “Time’s Up” movement for an upcoming segment of “CBS Sunday Morning.”

“There’s moments that you have to evaluate whether silence is going to be your only option,” says Reese Witherspoon in the segment, which will be broadcast Sunday at 9 a.m. “And certain times that was our only option. But now is not that time.”

Along with Witherspoon, the panel included America Ferrera, Natalie Portman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Shonda Rhimes, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, and attorney Nina Shaw, for a wide-ranging discussion about how women are treated around the world.

“How do we as a society have a mature, nuanced conversation about how men and women should be relating to each other?” Winfrey, who serves as a contributor to CBS News, asks the group. “Because there’s so many men and women now who are uncomfortable in their workplaces because of all that’s been uncovered and aren’t just really sure how to be.”

Says Portman, “We’re all humans. And I think it’s treating people as fellow humans and — and it’s not because you have a daughter that you respect a woman, it’s not because you have a wife or a sister, it’s because we’re human beings, whether we’re related to a man or not. We deserve the same respect.”

The women, who are among those who signed on for the “Time’s Up” campaign, open up about their own experiences and what they hope the campaign accomplishes for women beyond the entertainment industry.

“We have resources,” says Witherspoon. “But women who are workers in this country have nothing to gain in certain times by coming forward. But we want to help. It gives me strength to hopefully help other women.”

Winfrey gave a nod to the “Time’s Up” and “Me Too” movements in her powerful Golden Globes speech on Sunday, which reignited speculation about her running for president in 2020.

“And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘me too’ again,” she said.

