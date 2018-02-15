Oprah Winfrey on 2020 Presidential Run: ‘It’s Not in My DNA’ (Watch)

Oprah Winfrey shot down speculation that she could run for President in 2020 in a preview of a new interview that will air this Sunday.

“I am actually humbled by the fact that people think that I could be a leader of the free world, but it’s just not in my spirit,” Winfrey told “60 Minutes Overtime” correspondent Ann Silvio. “It’s not in my DNA.”

The interview is part of a roundtable discussion Winfrey conducted for “60 Minutes” in which she again gathered 14 Michigan voters–half of whom voted for President Trump and half who did not. Silvio asked Winfrey if she felt the conversation around a potential presidential campaign would affect the way people thought of her as she speaks on issues like politics.

“I think if I was considering a run, it definitely would,” she said. “And if I was considering a run, I would probably take myself out of the role of journalist or conversationalist.”

Buzz about Winfrey making a run for the Oval Office reached a fever pitch after she delivered a stirring speech at the Golden Globe Awards in January. During the speech, she spoke about her gratitude to women who had suffered abuse and harassment, as well as referencing the case of Recy Taylor, a black woman who was abducted and raped by a gang of white men in 1944. Her attackers were never prosecuted.

Winfrey also said in the interview that she was approached by multiple wealthy men who told her they could help raise “$1 billion” for her campaign. And while Winfrey has shot down the idea of campaigning to be Commander in Chief, she said she still plans to use her power and influence for good.

“I do feel that I have a responsibility, as a person who has a big voice in this country, to use it to promote justice and kindness and goodwill in the world,” she said. “But it has never felt to me that that was supposed to be political.”

Watch a preview of the full interview below.