Moon Landing Drama ‘One Giant Leap’ Takes Off with Mike Medavoy (EXCLUSIVE)

“One Giant Leap” is set for blast-off with veteran producer and industry luminary Mike Medavoy coming on to produce the moon landing series. The show, from Stephen Kronish (“24”), will go behind the scenes of the lunar landing. It will deliver in 2019, to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the historic event. Benjamin Anderson (“The Long Road Home”) has signed on to exec produce.

Atrium TV has greenlit the six-part project. The brainchild of former Sony boss Howard Stringer, and veteran producer and distributor Jeremy Fox, it is billed as a drama commissioning club. Different telco and pay TV platforms are members and they are presented with a slate and jointly fund shows. “One Giant Leap” is the first project to be taken to series.

“Jeremy and Howard have created a fascinating new business with Atrium TV and I am delighted to be one of the first producers to work with the team,” Medavoy told Variety. “’One Giant Leap’ brings a fresh new perspective to an iconic story, one of the defining moments of the 20th century – and arguably man’s entire history.”

Medavoy, who has worked with many Hollywood greats and on pictures including “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Platoon,” and “Black Swan,” added: “It is a great responsibility to bring Stephen Kronish’s brilliant script to the screen especially as he develops his three lead characters who drive the story; and I am looking forward to it and relish the opportunity to produce this series for Atrium’s members.”

The idea behind Atrium is that there is one member per country and each takes the local rights to series emanating from the group and can market it as an original. The U.S. is deliberately left open, and London-based distributor DRG, which owns Atrium, handles sales there, and in any other countries not covered by the Atrium partners.

The Atrium membership list spans some major players. It currently includes BT in the U.K., Orange in France, Movistar+ in Spain, and Deutsche Telekom in Germany. With Netflix writing enormous checks for global originals, the Atrium model is intended to allow local platforms to compete with their own premium fare.

Stringer has a personal connection to the moon landing story, having covered NASA’s preparations during a stint at CBS News. He said Atrium is “a new type of business model for funding and producing high-end drama.” “We are therefore thrilled to not only have some of the biggest and best telcos and OTT players from around the world as members but also to have this incredible show soon to go into production,” he added.