‘Once Upon a Time’ Series Finale to Bring Back Jennifer Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin

Jennifer Morrison Ginnifer Goodwin
Once Upon a Time” is bringing back a host of familiar faces for the show’s upcoming series finale.

Former “Once Upon a Time” stars Jennifer Morrison, Ginner Goodwin, Josh Dallas, and Emilie de Ravin have all been confirmed to return for the show’s final episode, which is set to air on May 18.

All four of the actors departed the ABC fairy tale series after its sixth season. Morrison played Emma Swan in the series, while Goodwin played Snow White/Mary Margaret Blanchard. Dallas starred as Prince Charming/David Nolan, and de Ravin played Belle/Lacey.

The four are the latest former cast members to book returns for the show’s finale. Previously, Tony Amendola, Lee Arenberg, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Robbie Kay, Sean Maguire, Victoria Smurfit, Keegan Tracy, Beverley Elliott, and Jared Gilmore were all confirmed to appear in the final two episodes.

ABC announced in February that “Once Upon a Time’s” seventh season would be the show’s last. The seventh season was a creative reboot for the show, which lost core cast members like Morrison when their contracts ended after the sixth season. The show also moved from its longtime Sunday night timeslot to Fridays, where it has suffered a noticeable ratings decline. Season 7 is currently averaging a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers, down over 40% in the demo and over 20% in total viewers from Season 6.

