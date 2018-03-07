‘Once Upon a Time’ Alum Ginnifer Goodwin Joins ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Steps’

Ginnifer Goodwin is returning to the ABC family.

The former “Once Upon a Time” star has been cast in a lead role in the network’s upcoming single-camera comedy pilot “Steps.”

Based on the Swedish format “Bonus Family,” it follows four adults in three houses who raise three kids after two divorces together. Goodwin will star as Bea, described as a modern hippie, in tune with her spirit and a great listener. Bea is a parent coach, making her perhaps the most-equipped to handle three kids with her new husband Paul, her ex-husband, and his ex-wife.

Goodwin starred on “Once Upon a Time” through the show’s sixth season, with the show set to end after its upcoming seventh on ABC. Her other credits include the animated film “Zootopia,” the HBO drama “Big Love,” and the Oscar-winning film “Walk the Line.”

She is repped by WME, John Carrabino Management, and Gendler & Kelly.

Kristin Newman is the writer and executive producer of “Steps.” Mandeville TV’s David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, and Laurie Zaks will also executive produce along with Pontus Edgren and Felix Herngren from FLX. Herngren was one of the co-creators of “Bonus Family,” with Edgren serving as executive producer. ABC Studios is producing. Both Newman and Mandeville are under overall deals at the studio.