‘On My Block’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“On My Block” has been renewed for a second season at Netflix.

The series is described as a coming of age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in LA’s South Central neighborhood. It stars Diego Tinoco, Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Jessica Marie Garcia, and Ronnie Hawk.

The series was co-created by Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft, all of whom serve as executive producers.

The first season, which debuted on March 16, received mostly positive reviews upon its release. It currently holds a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

This marks the second Netflix high school comedy to get renewed this week. On Monday, the streaming giant also renewed freshman comedy “Alexa & Katie.” That series stars Paris Berelc and Isabel May in the title roles as two best friends going through their freshman year of high school, with Berelc’s character undergoing cancer treatment. Last Friday, however, Netflix axed the freshman comedy “Everything Sucks!,” which followed two groups of high school misfits from the A/V club and a Drama club who collide in 1996 Oregon.

On Thursday, Netflix also announced that the Marvel series “Jessica Jones” would return for a third season.