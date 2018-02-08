You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Omarosa Manigault Addresses White House Stint in ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Debut

Omarosa Manigault has largely stayed mum about her year working in the Trump White House, but she finally addressed it during Wednesday’s premiere of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

In her character intro for the new season, Manigault called herself a “reality TV legend” as images flashed on the screen of her on season one of “The Apprentice” and interacting with Donald Trump.

“The one thing that I learned from politics is you have to watch your back, and sometimes you have to watch your front too,” she confessed, alongside photos of her with Kellyanne Conway and other members of the Trump administration. She added that after the year she had, she’s “looking forward to being away from cable news and social media” while on the show.

Upon arrival in the Big Brother house, many of the contestants were taken aback by her presence and made side comments about her year in Washington, D.C.

“There’s a lot of people who want to stab me in the back, similar to the White House,” said Manigault during her solo interview.

Manigault, a longtime Trump acolyte, served as the director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison in his administration until her resignation was announced in December. She was forcibly removed from White House grounds at the time, with Manigault claiming she had resigned and the administration saying she had been fired. She also served as director of African American outreach during Trump’s presidential campaign.

