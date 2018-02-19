Omarosa Manigault Talks Leaving Hillary Clinton’s Campaign for Donald Trump’s on ‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’

The longer Omarosa Manigault is in the “Big Brother” house, the more its audience is learning about her political escapades. Previously, Manigault talked about her loyalty to president Donald Trump but on Sunday’s episode she revealed she was originally pro-Hillary Clinton.

The former White House staffer, and current Head of Household on the CBS reality show, told fellow houseguest Ross Mathews that she thought Clinton as a presidential candidate was “strong” and “sharp” and “smart.”

Manigault also said she had worked with the “Ready for Hillary” organization because she felt Clinton would have made an “exceptional” president. However, some bad blood between Manigault and the organization’s management had her calling the group “a little bit of a scam” and ultimately caused her to switch sides.

“When it was time to roll it over into the ‘Hillary for America’ campaign, they just completely discarded all of the people who had done work,” Manigault said, noting that the action “soured” a lot of people in addition to herself. “It wasn’t hard when [Trump] called me and said ‘Can you be on board?’ because I had just been used and abused by the ‘Ready for Hillary’ organization. I could go down the list of people who were abused and misused by that organization and decided to go a different direction as a result of it.”

Manigault said working on campaigns is “wonderful but exhausting” and rather than directly answer Mathews’ question about whether or not she’d work on a campaign again, she teased that she had her own story to tell.

“I’m looking forward to telling about my life, when I decide to do it,” Manigault said.

Last week Manigault temporarily left the “Big Brother” house after suffering an asthma attack during one of the competitions. However, she returned a few days later and made it through that week’s eviction. This week, she proved her physical prowess by outlasting the other houseguests, including runner-up James Maslow, in the Head of Household competition, which put her in the power position. Interestingly, she nominated Mathews, who previously called himself the “reporter” of the house and has been the most frequent ear for her political tales, for eviction.