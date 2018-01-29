Omarosa to Join ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

By
Debra Birnbaum

Executive Editor, TV

Omarosa Manigault Donald Trump African Americans
CREDIT: Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Omarosa has moved from the White House to the Big (Brother) House.

Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigualt — who exited the Trump administration last year — was unveiled as one of the contestants for the CBS reality show “Celebrity Big Brother” in a promo aired by the network during the Grammy Awards.

A veteran of reality shows, Manigault appeared on the first season of NBC’s “The Apprentice” with Donald Trump, and then returned for “Celebrity Apprentice,” among others. She served as assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison in the Trump Administration, but resigned her post in December under a cloud. There were several reports that she was physically escorted off the White House grounds, which she has disputed. She officially left her post — which carried a salary of almost $180,000 — in the administration on January 20.
She’ll be joined by Shannon Elizabeth (“American Pie), Keshia Knight Pulliam (“Cosby Show”), Brandi Glanville (“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”),Marissa Jaret Winokur (“Hairspray”), James Maslow (“Big Time Rush”), Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez, Ross Matthews (aka Ross the Intern), Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, and UFC fighter Chuck Liddell.

The new season of the reality show will start on February 7 and run through February 25.

