Fox’s O.J. Simpson Special Offers Jarring ‘Window Into His Psychology’

O.J. Simpson’s infamous 2006 interview in which he hypothesizes about the murders of his ex-wife and her friend offers a jarring look at the former pro football star’s explanations for the polarizing case that has fascinated the nation for nearly 25 years.

Fox on Thursday screened about 45 minutes of footage from the interview recorded in 2006 but was shelved until just two months ago, when network executives made the decision to move forward with a new special built around Simpson’s sit-down interview with publisher Judith Regan. The two-hour special is set to air Sunday.

Terry Wrong, exec producer of “O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?,” said the interview was an important document in what has become the cottage industry of “O.J.-ology,” he said. Wrong cited the fascination that persists over whether Simpson really did get away with murder in the 1994 slayings of Nicole Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman.

“I think it should be seen, this interview,” Wrong said during a Q&A after a screening for journalists at 21st Century Fox headquarters in New York. “This is a unique kind of document. This is him in his own words giving you a window into his psychology.”

Wrong said he was approached by the network in January to work with the raw footage and turn it into a special. “The Lost Confession” weaves the Simpson interview with the analysis and commentary from a panel that includes Simpson prosecutor Christopher Darden, a longtime friend of Nicole Simpson, a domestic violence expert and a criminal profiler.

Wrong said he did not know whether Simpson was paid at the time for the interview. The interview was scheduled to air as a TV special dubbed “If I Did It” that was planned in conjunction with the publication of a book by Simpson from Fox’s HarperCollins unit. After an uproar from the public and the victims’ families, Fox hastily pulled the special, and then-CEO Rupert Murdoch went so far as to issue a public apology.

Wrong said he and network executives have received the approval of Nicole Simpson’s family and the Goldman family to air the footage. It is believed that Simpson was paid in 2006 for participating in the book project but not directly for the TV interview.

“Both families feel that he’s guilty and he got away with murder,” Wrong said. “Their attitude is, he’s going to hang himself.”

Simpson’s representatives were contacted by producers about offering a possible contemporary response to the 12 year old interview but they have not responded to those requests, Wrong said.

In the interview, Simpson “hypothesizes” that he could have been at the murder scene with a friend he calls by the fictitious name “Charlie” who brought a knife. He describes encountering “a guy” at Nicole Simpson’s Brentwood condo who tried to threaten him with “karate moves.” Simpson then says he doesn’t remember what happened until he found himself inside the condo, staring at the dead bodies of Nicole Simpson and Goldman and he was covered in blood himself.

Wrong said Darden speculates that the story involving Charlie is Simpson’s way of creating an alter ego to give himself some cover in his own mind for the heinous act.