AMC Greenlights ‘NOS4A2’ Series Based on Joe Hill Novel

AMC has officially ordered the supernatural horror drama “NOS4A2” to series.

The show, based on the novel of the same name by Joe Hill, follows Vic McQueen, a young, working class artist who discovers she has a supernatural ability to track the seemingly immortal Charlie Manx. Manx feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland, a twisted Christmas Village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas day and unhappiness is against the law. Vic must strive to defeat Manx and rescue his victims without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself.

It is currently slated to premiere on AMC in 2019 with a 10-episode first season. Hill will serve as an executive producer. Jami O’Brien, who previously worked on AMC shows “Fear the Walking Dead” and “Hell on Wheels,” created the show for television and will serve as showrunner. Lauren Corrao, co-president of Michael Eisner’s Tornante Television, will also executive produce. The series is produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television. The show will be distributed internationally by AMC Studios.

“’NOS4A2’ continues in AMC’s rich tradition of immersive dramas that combine otherworldly stories with relatable relationships and big emotional themes,” said David Madden, president of original programming for AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. “Jami O’Brien and the writing team have vibrantly brought Joe Hill’s incredible story to life for the small screen and we are pleased to be making this diabolically unique new show under the AMC Studios shingle, in association with Tornante.”

AMC previously announced that it had opened a writers’ room for the project last year under the network’s scripts-to-series development model, which the network has used for current series such as “The Son” and the upcoming dramas “Dietland,” and “Lodge 49.”

“NOS4A2” marks the third series order for Tornante since the beginning of 2018. The company is also partnering with “BoJack Horseman” creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg on two animated series: “Tuca & Bertie” at Netflix, which received a series order in February; and “Undone,” which became the first adult animated series ordered at Amazon.