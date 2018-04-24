You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

North Fork TV Festival Sets Judges Panel

Daniel Holloway

Nicole Emanuele Katherine Oliver
The North Fork TV Festival has set the judges panel for its upcoming installment.

Scheduled to take place Sept. 6-8 in Greenport, N.Y., the North Fork TV Festival screens independently produced pilots, plays host to industry panels, and provides networking opportunities for television professionals. This year’s judges panel will include Nicole Emanuele, scripted executive, YouTube Red; Roy Ashton, partner and head of TV literary department, Gersh Agency; Mark Armstrong, talent manager and producer, Armstrong, Caserta Management; Sally Habbershaw, EVP, sales and co-productions, Americas, All 3 Media; Dolly Turner, president and producer, the Turner Group; Katherine Oliver, principal, Bloomberg Associates and Bloomberg Philanthropies; Tony Spiridakis, founder, Manhattan Film Institute; Haleigh Raff, producer, “Late Night With Seth Meyers”; Theresa Ward, deputy county executive and commissioner, Suffolk County Economic; and Eben Davidson, EVP, scripted programming, Blumhouse Productions.

“I welcome everyone to come be a part of the audience that will change television,” said honorary chairman Bill Persky. “And I look forward to having our festival-goers experience the best TV content that can’t be seen on TV.”

This year will be the first for new festival director Christina Wayne, CEO of Assembly Entertainment and Founder of TelevisionSchool.com.

“I am thrilled to be joining the festival this year as Festival Director,” said Wayne. “Having  previously participated in the festival’s panel discussions, I have witnessed first-hand the impact that the North Fork TV Festival is having on independent television, producers, writers, buyers and the industry as a whole. I have no doubt that the partnerships that are built through the festival will enhance the independent television experience for creators and viewers alike.”

Submissions for the festival are now open. The deadline for early submissions is April 30. The deadline for all submissions is May 31.

 

