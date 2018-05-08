TV Producer Norman Rosemont Dies at 93

TV producer Norman Rosemont died April 22 at age 93 at his home in Scottsdale, Ariz. Rosemont worked on multiple projects throughout his career, including “The Secret Garden” and “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

At the 1988 Primetime Emmy Awards, Rosemont accepted the Emmy for outstanding children’s program for his work on the TV movie “The Secret Garden,” which first aired in 1987. “All Quiet on the Western Front” won the 1980 Golden Globe for best motion picture made for television. Before receiving those honors, Rosemont previously produced two Emmys ceremonies in 1977 and 1979.

Rosemont worked as an agent and on Broadway before moving his career to the screen, serving as a press agent and public relations counsel for Samuel Goldwyn. He later became executive vice president and general manager of the Lerner-Loewe organization which produced Broadway shows like “My Fair Lady,” “Gigi,” “Camelot,” and “Brigadoon.”

Transferring his stage talents to the little screen in the 1960s, Rosemont produced TV versions of “Brigadoon,” “Carousel,” “Kiss Me Kate,” and “The Broadway of Lerner and Loewe,” starring Richard Burton and Julie Andrews. “Brigadoon” won five Emmy awards.

In the latter phase of his career, Rosemont produced “Long Road Home” and the 1984 miniseries “Master of The Game,” based on the best-selling novel by Sidney Sheldon.

Rosemont is survived by his brother, three children, and five grandchildren.