Norm Macdonald Talk Show Lands Netflix Series Order

Norm Macdonald’s Netflix talk show is a officially a go.

The streaming service had given a 10-episode series order to “Norm Macdonald has a Show.” The series will feature Macdonald, sidekick Adam Eget, and a single celebrity guest each episode. Macdonald will executive producer, with David Letterman serving in an advisory role.

During an AMA session on Redditt in January, Macdonald revealed that he was in talks with Netflix to host his own series. A “Saturday Night Live” alum, Macdonald became known in recent years for his talk show guest appearances with hosts such as Letterman, Conan O’Brien, and Howard Stern, in which he would tell long-form jokes and stories.

The show is produced by Macdonald’s Anchor Spud Productions with Pygmy Wolf Productions and in association with Lionsgate Television.

Netflix has moved aggressively into comedy talk shows after canceling its first venture into the genre, Chelsea Handler’s poorly received “Chelsea.” Letterman’s “My Next Guest Needs Know Introduction” — his series television project since leaving CBS’ “Late Show” — premiered on the service in January. And Netflix recently announced deals for talk shows from “The Daily Show” veterans Hasan Minhaj and Michelle Wolf.

No premiere date has yet been set for Macdonald’s show. Lori Jo Hoekstra will executive produc and serve as co-showrunner. KP Anderson and Daniel Kellison will also serve as executive producers. Macdonald is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Eget is represented by Jackoway Tyerman.

