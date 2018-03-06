You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Noah Wyle Nabs Lead Role in Ava DuVernay-Greg Berlanti CBS Drama Pilot ‘Red Line’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Noah Wyle
CREDIT: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Noah Wyle has been cast in a lead role in the CBS drama pilot “Red Line,” Variety has learned.

In the pilot, after a white cop in Chicago mistakenly shoots and kills a black doctor, the show follows three different families that all have connections to the case as the story is told from each perspective.

Wyle will play Daniel Calder, described as a dedicated high school teacher mourning the loss of his innocent African-American husband who was shot and killed by a white police officer. Daniel is now a single parent to his adopted daughter, Jira.

He joins previously announced cast members Emayatzy Corinealdi, Noel Fisher, Michael Patrick Thornton, and Aliyah Royale.

Wyle is perhaps best known for playing Dr. John Carter in the long-running medical drama “ER.” He also starred in the TNT sci-fi series “Falling Skies” as well as TNT’s “The Librarian” film franchise and subsequent television series. He is also set to appear in the upcoming Amazon series “The Romanoffs,” which hails from “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner.

He is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.

“Red Line” hails from writers and executive producers Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss. Ava DuVernay will executive produce along with Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter. Warner Bros. Television will produce, with Victoria Mahoney set to direct the pilot.

Should the project go to series, it would be the second broadcast drama about a police shooting in the past few years. Previously, Fox aired the limited series “Shots Fired” in early 2017, which followed the aftermath of a black police officer who shoots a white man during a traffic stop.

More TV

  • Ana Mijich

    Unscripted-TV Veteran Ana Mijich Joins UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

    Noah Wyle has been cast in a lead role in the CBS drama pilot “Red Line,” Variety has learned. In the pilot, after a white cop in Chicago mistakenly shoots and kills a black doctor, the show follows three different families that all have connections to the case as the story is told from each perspective. […]

  • Noah Wyle

    Noah Wyle Nabs Lead Role in Ava DuVernay-Greg Berlanti CBS Drama Pilot 'Red Line'

    Noah Wyle has been cast in a lead role in the CBS drama pilot “Red Line,” Variety has learned. In the pilot, after a white cop in Chicago mistakenly shoots and kills a black doctor, the show follows three different families that all have connections to the case as the story is told from each perspective. […]

  • Game of Thrones Sansa Sophie Turner

    International Newswire: European Cable Revenue Rises 2.4% to $29 Billion

    Noah Wyle has been cast in a lead role in the CBS drama pilot “Red Line,” Variety has learned. In the pilot, after a white cop in Chicago mistakenly shoots and kills a black doctor, the show follows three different families that all have connections to the case as the story is told from each perspective. […]

  • blues-clues-nickelodeon

    Nickelodeon Will Revive 'Blue's Clues'

    Noah Wyle has been cast in a lead role in the CBS drama pilot “Red Line,” Variety has learned. In the pilot, after a white cop in Chicago mistakenly shoots and kills a black doctor, the show follows three different families that all have connections to the case as the story is told from each perspective. […]

  • The Loudhouse Nickelodeon

    Nickelodeon Plots Content Explosion to Keep Kids Watching Its Screens

    Noah Wyle has been cast in a lead role in the CBS drama pilot “Red Line,” Variety has learned. In the pilot, after a white cop in Chicago mistakenly shoots and kills a black doctor, the show follows three different families that all have connections to the case as the story is told from each perspective. […]

  • Ryan Seacrest Ratings

    Ryan Seacrest's Oscars Red Carpet Ratings Drop 43% From 2017

    Noah Wyle has been cast in a lead role in the CBS drama pilot “Red Line,” Variety has learned. In the pilot, after a white cop in Chicago mistakenly shoots and kills a black doctor, the show follows three different families that all have connections to the case as the story is told from each perspective. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad