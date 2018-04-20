You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Noah Emmerich Joins Sacha Baron Cohen in Netflix Drama ‘The Spy’

Noah Emmerich has been cast in the upcoming Netflix drama “The Spy” opposite Sacha Baron Cohen.

The six-episode series tells the story of Eli Cohen (Baron Cohen), a spy for Israel in Syria in the early 1960s. Cohen managed to embed himself into Syrian high society and rise through the ranks of their politics. His actions, connections, ultimately his death have had lasting consequences, shaping the Middle East as it is today.

Emmerich will play Dan Peleg, described as a charming, rumpled and brilliant Mossad trainer. He is wise, wary and stubborn, and has a tendency to blur the boundaries between the personal and professional. He has conflicted feelings about Eli, and is tormented by a mistake he made in the past.

Emmerich currently appears in the FX drama “The Americans,” which is ending after six seasons this year. He has also appeared in in films like “The Truman Show” and “Super 8” as well as shows like “The Walking Dead,” “White Collar,” and “Billions.”

He is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

“The Spy” will debut globally on Netflix (outside of France), and on OCS in France at a date to be determined. The series will be written and directed by Gideon Raff, the creator of the series “Prisoners of War” on which “Homeland” is based. Légende Films and Alain Goldman are producing.

