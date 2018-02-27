SundanceTV Orders Blumhouse TV Docu Series ‘No One Saw a Thing’

SundanceTV has given a six-episode order to the true crime documentary series “No One Saw a Thing” from Blumhouse Television.

The series examines an unsolved case from the early 1980s in what Sundance described as “America’s heartland.” A small-town resident was reportedly shot dead in front of about 60 people who continue to deny having seen a crime. The series produced by Israeli documentarian Avi Belkin will examine “the corrosive effects of vigilantism in small-town America,” per Sundance.

“No One Saw a Thing” is targeted to debut on SundanceTV and the streaming Sundance Now platform in 2019.

Belkin will direct and exec produce with Alexandra Shiva, and Blumhouse’s Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, and Marci Wiseman.

The greenlight for “No One” comes amid SundanceTV’s efforts to beef up its documentary slate with upcoming projects on the 1978 Jonestown massacre, the cult of Tony Alaimo, and the notorious “Preppie Murder” saga from 1980s New York.

“This project underscores SundanceTV’s commitment to working with top-tier talent to explore infamous crimes and the impact of these stories on popular culture,” said Jan Diedrichsen, general manager, of SundanceTV and Sundance Now.

Blumhouse TV is a partnership of producer Jason Blum, who is riding high on the Oscar nominated “Get Out,” and ITV.

(Pictured: Jason Blum)