‘No Activity’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS All Access

CBS All Access has renewed the cop comedy “No Activity” for a second season, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

The first original comedy series to launch on CBS’ streaming service, “No Activity” is set against the world of a major drug cartel bust. It follows two low-level cops who have spent far too much time in a car together; two criminals who are largely kept in the dark; two dispatch workers who haven’t really clicked; and two Mexican tunnelers who are in way too small a space considering they’ve only just met.

The cast of the first season included series co-developer Patrick Brammall along with Tim Meadows, with guest stars Mark Berry, Arturo Castro, Mackenzie Davis, Bridget Everett, Will Ferrell, Darren Gilshenan, Travis Guba, Jake Johnson, Sunita Mani, Jason Mantzoukas, Adrian Martinez, Jesse Plemons, Fred Pohl, Alex Rodriguez, Amy Sedaris, J.K. Simmons, Courtenay Taylor, Michaela Watkins, and Daniel Zolghadri.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Funny Or Die, Jungle and Gary Sanchez Productions, and is based on the Australian series produced by Jungle and broadcast by Stan. The series is co-developed and executive produced by Trent O’Donnell and Brammall, alongside executive producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Jason Burrows, and Joe Farrell. O’Donnell directed all eight episodes of Season 1.

“As CBS All Access’ first original comedy series, ‘No Activity’ flipped conventional storytelling on its head by showcasing some of the world’s best comedic talent as they hilariously explored the mundane lives of every day cops and criminals,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content for CBS All Access. “While the first season pushed boundaries and broke rules, we are confident that Trent O’Donnell and Patrick Brammall, along with their partners at Funny Or Die and Gary Sanchez Productions, have just scratched the surface and will deliver a new season that continues to elevate this as a truly one-of-a-kind series.”

CBS All Access’ originals lineup currently includes “No Activity,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” and “The Good Fight.” They are also developing the dramas “Strange Angel” and “$1” along with a reboot of “The Twilight Zone” and the dark fairytale series “Tell Me a Story.”