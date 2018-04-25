Nkechi Carroll Inks Overall Deal at Warner Bros. TV

After a competitive situation, Nkechi Carroll has signed an exclusive multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.

Carroll was previously under an overall deal at 20th Century Fox TV, where she served as co-executive producer on “Rosewood” and “The Resident,” and developed several pilots for both Fox and NBC. In addition, she was previously a staff writer on Fox’s “The Finder” and worked as a writer and producer on the long-running procedural “Bones.”

Prior to becoming a television writer, Carroll served as an economist at the Federal Reserve following college. She grew up in Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, the UK and the US, and speaks multiple languages.

Carroll is represented by WME, MetaMorphic Entertainment, and Felker Toczek.