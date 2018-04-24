You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox 21 TV Studios Promotes Production Exec Nissa Diederich

Daniel Holloway

Nissa Diederich
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox 21 Television Studios

Fox 21 Television Studios has promoted veteran production executive Nissa Diederich to executive vice president, production.

“Nissa has overseen some incredibly ambitious productions, from seasons of ‘Homeland’ overseas in South Africa and Berlin and ‘Genius’ in Budapest, to the multiple series of the prolific Ryan Murphy, and she is beloved by creators and executives alike,” said Bert Salke, president of Fox 21 Television Studios, to whom Diederich reports. “She has been enormously helpful to Mark Pearson and me as we’ve grown the Fox 21 TVS business, and we consider ourselves fortunate to have such a seasoned pro in this vital role.”

In her new role, Diederich will assume oversight of all production matters on the company’s series, including “American Crime Story,” “Homeland,” “Queen Of The South,” “Genius,” and “The Chi,” as well as the upcoming “Pose,” “Mayans,” “The Politician” and “Ratched.” Diederich will also remain in charge of production for  20th Century Fox TV’s “American Horror Story” and “9-1-1.”

Diederich is a 20-year veteran at Fox, having originally joined Fox Television Studios as a manager of production finance.

