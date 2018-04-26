Nina L. Diaz Promoted to President of Programming & Development for MTV, VH1, Logo

Nina L. Diaz has been promoted to president of programming and development for Viacom’s MTV, VH1, and Logo Group.

She was previously the executive vice president of programming and development of unscripted for MTV and VH1, a role she held since November 2016. In her new role, she will continue to report to Chris McCarthy, president of MTV, VH1 and Logo Group.

“Under Nina’s creative leadership, both MTV and VH1 have experienced phenomenal growth while attracting the youngest, most coveted audience in entertainment,” said McCarthy. “Nina is an incredible leader and creative partner whom I have no doubt will continue to drive our brands to great heights and more success.”

During her tenure as the head of unscripted for VH1, Diaz presided over 10 consecutive quarters of growth, and held 11 of the top 20 unscripted series for adults 18-34, including “Love and Hip Hop,” “Black Ink Crew,” “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” “Hip Hop Squares” and the reinvented “America’s Next Top Model.”

“I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to lead content creation at these powerhouse brands,” said Diaz. “Launching bold new programming that delights audiences and celebrates diversity is my passion and it’s a privilege to partner with a true maverick like Chris.”

At MTV, Diaz and her team launched two of the top five biggest new hits of 2017 with “Floribama Shore” and “Siesta Key.” Additionally, she created extensions of the network’s biggest hits with “TRL”, “Young and Pregnant”, “Champs vs. Pros” and the biggest unscripted premiere in cable since 2012 with “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” followed by “Ex on the Beach” just three weeks later which delivered MTV’s highest rated non-“Jersey Shore” unscripted launch in over four years.

She began her career at MTV, where she developed and launched “My Super Sweet 16,” “Cribs” and is credited with conceiving the idea for “The Osbournes.” Prior to joining VH1, Diaz worked as an independent producer, developing hits including VH1’s “Mob Wives” and Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey” which broke franchise ratings’ records at that time across all key demos.