Nicollette Sheridan on Her ‘Dynasty’ Character: She’s a ‘Force to be Reckoned With’

Alexis Carrington has made her way to Atlanta.

Nicollette Sheridan has taken on the role originally made famous by Joan Collins in the 1980s primetime soap opera “Dynasty,” making a grand entrance in “Poor Little Rich Girl,” the 16th episode of the CW reboot, airing Mar. 23.

Although she has known Collins for years, Sheridan told Variety she has never seen the original version of “Dynasty.” Still, she promises Alexis is “a force to be reckoned with.”

“She’s a complicated person who is driven by power, money, and the dichotomy of an overwhelming desire to protect her children who have flourished,” Sheridan said. “She is reclaiming both of her children and she wants to help them on a different path.”

Sheridan added that she is attracted to complicated characters and Alexis “takes the cake” in that respect.

Sheridan, who is no stranger to complicated on-screen relationship dynamics after spending five seasons on “Desperate Housewives,” was intrigued by the idea of returning to a series after being contacted by the CW specifically for this role.

“I met with the head of CW — Mark Pedowitz — and we had a very creative meeting,” she said, adding that she then also met with executives from CBS Studios and the “Dynasty” producers to discuss plans for her character, including when to introduce her.

Sheridan noted that the first half of the season included moments of “tempting the audience with the arrival of the matriarch [so] by the time we get to episode 16, it’s right for her to enter in her Louis Vuittons.”

Alexis has been estranged from her family for quite some time, so her return — which comes on the heels of a traumatic Carrington family loss — is not taken lightly by anyone, namely her ex-husband Blake (Grant Show) or daughter Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies).

“[Alexis] and Blake were truly soulmates at one point in time, but their relationship was flawed,” Sheridan said. “So, they had a very tempestuous relationship which speaks to the passion that’s still there.”

It’s safe to say that Alexis’ presence will shake up the already “cutthroat, crippling and riddled with dirty politics” Southern family’s world.

“Dynasty” airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on the CW.