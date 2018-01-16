NATPE Roundup: Sony Pictures TV Teams With Tegna, Telemundo Nabs Nicky Jam Series

Cynthia Littleton

Nicky Jam performs "El Amante" at the 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

MIAMI — Day One of the NATPE conference always brings a flurry of deals, partnerships, and pickups.

Sony Pictures TV on Tuesday unveiled a distribution pact with station group owner Tegna to handle distribution of Tegna’s growing roster of original series. Sony will also handle national barter advertising sales for Tegna shows, including the  Internet buzz series “Daily Blast Live.”

“It’s a one-of-a-kind agreement, where Tegna and Sony Pictures Television each bring distinct strengths to the new partnership,” said Robert Sullivan, Tegna’s senior VP of programming. Tegna’s other in-house shows including the talk show “Sister Circle” and singing competition “Sing Like a Star.”

“Tegna is a first-class broadcasting company with forward-thinking, digital and programming initiatives,” said John Weiser, Sony’s president of U.S. distribution.

Endemol Shine Boomdog, a newly formed Mexico-based production unit, has sold a drama series about the life of Reggaeton star Nicky Jam to Telemundo in the U.S. and Netflix in international territories.

The 13-episode drama, “Nicky Jam: El Ganador,” will detail the artist’s story from his beginnings in Boston to rise as a Latin music superstar. Jam is also starring in the production. Filming began this week in Medellin, Colombia under the direction of helmer Jessy Terrero.

(Pictured: Nicky Jam)

