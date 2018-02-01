Mark Gordon Co.’s Nick Pepper to Head TV for Legendary Entertainment

Mark Gordon Co. veteran Nick Pepper is heading to Legendary Entertainment to serve as its head of television.

Pepper has spent the past eight years with Mark Gordon Co., most recently serving as head of drama. His move to Legendary comes on the heels of the news earlier this week that Mark Gordon would become president of Entertainment One, the indie distributor that bought half of the Mark Gordon Co. in 2015.

Legendary Entertainment declined to comment. Entertainment One confirmed Pepper’s exit from the company as of June.

“Nick has contributed greatly to our success in television,” said Gordon. “He is a wildly talented executive poised for continued success wherever his next chapter takes him. I look forward to following the next step in an already stellar career.”

Legendary has been without a TV head for nearly 18 months, since Bruce Rosenblum departed as president of Legendary Television and Digital in September 2016. Legendary vice chairman Mary Parent has been overseeing TV in the interim. At present Legendary’s TV roster includes the USA drama “Colony,” the upcoming Hulu drama “The Looming Tower,” and the recently axed Netflix comedy “Love,” which ran three seasons.

During his tenure at Gordon Co., Pepper shepherded such series as the ABC dramas “Designated Survivor” and “Quantico” and the short-lived “Conviction.”

“I have been incredibly fortunate to have been mentored by Mark, one of the best producers in the business,” Pepper said of his departure from Mark Gordon Co. “It is now time for me to pursue other opportunities and continue my career in content creation.”