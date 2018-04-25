Turner, CAA Sports Partner on NFL vs. NBA Charity Golf Tournament

Turner Sports and CAA Sports are teaming up on a charity golf tournament that will pit top sports stars against each other.

The two-day golf event, hosted by Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, will follow a common international team format pitting a group of current and past NFL greats against NBA all-stars and legends.

“Golf is a favorite sport of mine and I’m thrilled to be hosting this unique tournament where NBA and NFL athletes will trade the court and field for the green,” said Paul. “Competitiveness is essential in our respective sports and I look forward to competing alongside and against the best athletes while raising money for charity.”

Turner Sports will offer multimedia coverage of the tournament, which will be held at Mohegan Sun Golf Club in Uncasville, Conn., on June 27-28. Bleacher Report will provide access to the NFL and NBA icons participating in the event through a variety of content offerings and top moments from the tournament shared across its social platforms. Additionally, TNT will televise a one-hour, all-access show on Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. ET, immediately following the network’s PGA Championship coverage.

“I couldn’t be more excited for ‘The Showdown’ this summer,” said Rodgers. “While the NFL and NBA are home to many of the greatest athletes in the world, a golf course is an entirely different battlefield. I am extremely passionate about golf, and look forward to assembling a team of the NFL’s top golfers to determine, once and for all, which league is truly top on the links.”

