TV Ratings: NFC Championship Game Tops Primetime, Dips From Last Year

The NFC championship matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles easily topped Sunday’s primetime lineup, though the game was down in metered market households from last year’s primetime game.

Airing on Fox, the NFC championship game drew a 24.4 rating in metered market households. That is down a little over 10 percent from the 27.6 drawn by the AFC championship game in 2017, which aired in primetime on CBS. The AFC championship game this year aired in the early time slot on Sunday and drew a 27.3 rating in metered market households. This year’s primetime game was also likely down due to the one-sided win the Eagles achieved over the Vikings.

In the Nielsen overnight ratings, the NFC game is currently averaging a 11.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 36.5 million viewers, while the series premiere of the Fox medical drama “The Resident” is currently at a 2.7 and 8.8 million. Those numbers will likely see adjustment later today when time zone adjustments are tabulated. With that, Fox has the two top-rated drama debuts of the 2017-2018 season, the other being “The Orville,” which aired after a Week 1 NFL game back in September, drawing a 2.7 and 8.6 million viewers.

On the rest of broadcast Sunday night, most of the other networks did not air original programming.

CBS aired a new episode of “60 Minutes” (0.8, 6.9 million), which was down slightly in total viewers, followed by repeats.

New episodes of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (0.8, 4.2 million) and “Shark Tank” (1.0, 3.9 million) at 8 and 9 p.m. respectively were both down. A second episode of “Shark Tank” at 10 (1.0, 3.8 million) was also down.

NBC aired only repeats.

Fox won the night with an 8.9 and 27.6 million viewers. ABC and CBS tied for second in the demo with a 0.8. CBS was second in total viewers with 6 million. ABC was third in viewers with 3.9 million. NBC was fourth overall with a 0.7 and 3.2 million viewers.