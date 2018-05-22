Poll: Which New Summer Show Are You Most Excited to Watch?

A few long-running TV series have said goodbye — “Scandal,” “Once Upon a Time,” “The Middle,” etc. — but a number of series are hoping to cash in on those audiences looking for something new to watch.

The new season brings with it a few intriguing first seasons on the small screen. One of the first new shows of the summer, “Pose,” will hit FX on June 3. The latest from prolific producer Ryan Murphy, “Pose” is set in 1986 and “looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world,” according to the network.

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger,” debuting June 7, is also generating buzz, with Freeform looking to make it the latest TV superhero hit. Another popular property heading to the small screen: the high-pedigree “Sharp Objects” on HBO, starring Amy Adams and based on the Gillian Flynn novel. It’s set to hit the premium cabler on July 8.

On the streaming side, Hulu will debut “Castle Rock” on July 25, based on the stories of Stephen King and boasting a cast that includes Melanie Lynskey, Andre Holland, Sissy Spacek, and Bill Skarsgard. For its part, Amazon has “Jack Ryan” premiering on Aug. 31. “The Office” and “A Quiet Place” star John Krasinski will play the character created by Tom Clancy in the series.

