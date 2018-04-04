You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New Seasons of Italian Mob Series ‘Gomorrah,’ ‘Suburra’ To Hit Global Screens in 2019

Set della serie "Gomorra 3" di Claudio Cupellini.nella foto Cristiana Dell'Anna.foto di Gianni FioritoQuesta fotografia è solo per uso editoriale, il diritto d'autore è della società cinematografica e del fotografo assegnato dalla società di produzione del film e può essere riprodotto solo da pubblicazioni in concomitanza con la promozione del film. E’ obbligatoria la menzione dell’autore- fotografo: Gianni Fiorito.
CREDIT: GIANNI FIORITO - Courtesy Sky

ROME — New seasons of Italy’s high-profile mob shows, Sky’s “Gomorrah” and Netflix and Rai’s “Suburra: Blood on Rome,” are now set to hit global TV and streaming screens in 2019.

Sky announced today that the 12-episode fourth season of “Gomorrah,” which is produced by Italy’s Cattleya and Fandango in partnership with Germany’s Beta Film, will start shooting in mid-April 2018. Concurrently Netflix also announced that shooting just kicked off April 4 in Rome on the 10-episode “Suburra” 2, which ITV-owned Cattleya is producing for Netflix and Rai.

Sky and Rai are both driving the rapid rise of Italy’s scripted dramas in the international TV arena.

In the fourth installment of “Gomorrah” (pictured), which is touted as Italy’s biggest TV export — the first 3 seasons have been sold by Beta across 190 territories — the action will move to London and Bologna, besides Naples and its crime-infested Secondigliano hinterland.

“Gomorrah” 4 will see central characters Genny (Salvatore Esposito) and Patrizia (Cristiana Dell’Anna) now having to “establish a new balance of power,” while Enzo (Arturo Muselli) and Valerio (Loris De Luna) have consolidated their gang’s leadership in downtown Naples, according to a Sky statement. “The protagonists will be faced with new threats and ruthless enemies, while Genny will have to make difficult decisions to protect his family,” it said.

Besides the novelty of Sky partly setting “Gomorrah” in the UK, after previously shooting episodes in Bulgaria, Spain and Germany, there is also a new twist on the directorial side.

Actor Marco D’Amore, who in the previous installments starred as cold blooded Ciro di Marzio (aka The Immortal), one of the show’s most beloved characters, will make his helming debut in season 4 alongside former “Gomorrah” assistant directors Enrico Rosati, who also directed a “Gomorrah VR” piece that went to the Venice fest, and Ciro Visco. Returning behind camera are regular “Gomorrah” helmers Francesca Comencini, who is taking charge as supervising art director, and Claudio Cupellini.

As for details of the second series of Netflix’s “Suburra,” which is the streaming giant’s first Italian original and world-premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September, they are being tightly kept under wraps.

The show is set in contemporary corruption-infested Rome and revolves around the Vatican, the mob, and local politicos vying for control of Ostia, the seaside town just outside the Italian capital that is being developed into a gambling paradise. The first season featured plenty of color-saturated violence, intrigue, and a scene in which a high-ranking priest has a heart attack during a cocaine-fueled orgy.

Season 2 of “Suburra” sees Barbara Petronio back in charge as head writer and will feature the same cast as the first, toplining Alessandro Borghi as Ostia mob boss Aureliano. While director Andrea Molaioli is back on board, Michele Placido, who directed the first two episodes of Season 1, is not. Instead, new helmer Piero Messina, a former assistant to Paolo Sorrentino, has been recruited. Messina’s first feature, Sicily-set “The Wait,” starring Juliette Binoche, made the cut for the 2015 Venice competition.

 

 

 

