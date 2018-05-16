TV Ratings: ‘New Girl’ Series Finale Jumps 20% Week-to-Week

NEW GIRL: L-R: Max Greenfield, Jake Johnson, Zooey Deschanel, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone in "Engram Pattersky," the second part of the special one-hour series finale episode of NEW GIRL, airing Tuesday, May 15 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2018 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Ray Mickshaw/FOX

The two-part “New Girl” series finale was up week-to-week in the overnight ratings and on par with what the Fox show has averaged in its final season.

Airing at 9 and 9:30 p.m., the two episodes averaged a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.5 million viewers. That is up by 20% in the demo and approximately 16% in total viewers compared to the average of the two episodes that aired last week. As a whole, Season 7 of “New Girl” has averaged a 0.6 and 1.5 million viewers in Live+Same Day. In Live+7, the comedy series is averaging a 100% gain in the key demo and a 63% gain in total viewers.

Earlier on Fox, a “MasterChef Junior” clip show drew a  0.5 and 1.7 million viewers.

On ABC, “Roseanne” (2.6, 10.6 million) was even and was once again the top show of the night in the key demo, but lost in total viewers to “NCIS.” “The Middle” (1.4, 6.3 million) ticked down slightly. The season finale of “Black-ish” (1.2, 5 million viewers) rose in total viewers. “Splitting Up Together” (1.0, 3.7 million) and “For the People” (0.5, 2 million) were even.

“The Voice” (1.4, 8 million) was up in the demo on NBC. The series finale of “Rise” (0.7, 4.2 million) ticked up in viewers. The season finale of “Chicago Med” (0.9, 5.5 million) was down in the demo from last week.

After last week’s farewell episode to Pauley Perrette, “NCIS” (1.2, 12.5 million) was down in both measures but was still the most-watched show of the night. The two-hour finale of “NCIS: New Orleans” (0.9, 9.5 million) was up from last week.

On The CW, “The Flash” (0.7,1.9 million) and “The 100” (0.4,1.1 million) were even.

ABC won the night in the demo with a 1.2 but finished third in total viewers with 4.9 million. NBC and CBS tied for second in the demo with a 1.0 each. CBS was first in viewers with 10.5 million. NBC was third in viewers with 5.9 million. Fox was fourth overall with a 0.6 and 1.6 million. The CW averaged a 0.5 and 1.5 million.

