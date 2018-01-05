TV News Roundup: Fox Sets Premiere Date for ‘New Girl’ Final Season

In today’s roundup, Fox reveals the premiere date for the final season of “New Girl” and “Family Guy” sets a special extended episode.

DATES

The final eight-episode season of Fox‘s “New Girl” will premiere on Apr. 10 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT with an hour-long finale on May 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The new season picks up after a three-year time jump. Jess and Nick are happily together and returning from a whirlwind European book tour; stay-at- home dad Schmidt and working mom Cece are raising their daughter, Ruth; and Winston and Aly are married, with a child on the way.

The new CNN Original Series “The Radical Story of Patty Hearst” will premiere Sunday, Feb. 11 with two back-to-back episodes at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET/PT. The six-part docuseries will use newly discovered evidence, archival footage, cinematic recreations and exclusive firsthand accounts to detail the transformation of Patty Hearst from heiress to terrorist in a saga of privilege, celebrity, politics, media, revolution, and violence.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released the first trailer for Season 2 of “One Day at a Time.” The new season of the reboot of the classic sitcom will be released on Jan. 26. Watch the trailer below.

The CW show “Black Lightning” has revealed a first look photo of Nafessa Williams as Thunder. “Black Lightning” premieres on the CW on Jan. 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. See the photo below.

GREENLIGHTS

Cooking app Panna will launch the new series “Love at First Bite” on FYI. Each 30-minute episode follows a couple who met, fell in love and followed their passion for food and creativity together by opening a restaurant. “Love at First Bite” features a couple as they cook meaningful dishes in their home kitchen, showcasing their relationship while also providing educational cooking tips. An array of successful culinary stars including Vivian Howard, Nina Compton, Gavin Kaysen, Adam Sappington, John Shields, Elise Kornack, and Sohui Kim are featured in each episode. The seven-episode series will premiere Jan. 22 at 10 p.m. ET.

SPECIALS

Fox’s hit animated series “Family Guy” will air an extended-length episode with limited commercial interruption Mar. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In the episode, titled “Send in Stewie, Please,” Stewie (Seth MacFarlane) gets sent to the office of his school’s child psychologist, Dr. Cecil Pritchfield (guest voice Sir Ian McKellen), after pushing one of his classmates. During the session, Stewie experiences a series of personal and emotional revelations about himself that fans will not want to miss.

AWARD SHOWS

Dan Abrams, chief legal analyst for ABC News and host of Big Fish Entertainment’s hit series “Live PD” on A&E, will host of the 4th Annual Unscripted Breakthrough Awards at this year’s NATPE Miami Marketplace and Conference. The conference will take place from January 16-18, 2018 at the Fontainebleau and Eden Roc Miami Beach Resorts will also feature a conversation between Lionsgate’s Kevin Beggs and Facebook’s Matt Jacobson on “How A Listening Culture Can Help Businesses Drive Results and Recruit Talent;” an “Open Development Session,” co-curated by Dan Goodman of Believe Entertainment Group; and a new Unscripted Breakfast: Insights and Discussion to close the event. The Thursday morning breakfast will be hosted by Lizza Morales, CEO of Xoxo, Lizza Inc. and will open with a Keynote conversation between Jennifer O’Connell, EVP, Alternative Programming, Lionsgate and Hans Schiff from CAA. The powerhouse morning session will have two more panels – one on the partnership between talent and producers and the other on how unscripted industry leaders drive revenues and explore new models in our ever-shifting unscripted television landscape. Among other new programming developments, which are now available for review through NATPE Miami’s Agenda At-A-Glance, Sandra Stern, President, Lionsgate Television Group, has joined the “Old Guard vs. New Guard” panel during the first ever NATPE Streaming Summit. The panel, moderated by Mark Greenberg, President, MSGCI, also welcomes Jordan Levin, CEO, Awesomeness; Herb Scannell, CEO, Mitu; and Jay Levine, EVP, Warner Bros. Digital Networks.