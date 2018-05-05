Medical Drama ‘New Amsterdam’ Lands Series Order at NBC

NBC has given out the first series order from its pilot crop for the 2018-2019 season.

The medical drama “New Amsterdam” has been ordered at the broadcaster. Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in America, the series follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), the institution’s newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. Dr. Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital — the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers and the President of the United States under one roof — and return it to the glory that put it on the map.

In addition to Eggold, the cast of the series also includes Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine. David Schulner will write and executive produce. Kate Dennis will direct and executive produce the pilot. Peter Horton also executive produces. Dr. Eric Manheimer will produce. “New Amsterdam” is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah. The project was set up at NBC in September with a put pilot commitment.

Schulner previously created the NBC medical drama “Do No Harm.” His past credits also include “Desperate Housewives,” “Trauma,” and “Emerald City.” He also previously created the NBC drama “American Odyssey.”

