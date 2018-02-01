Netflix and Univision’s Fusion Media Group Set Five-Series Production Pact (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix and Univision’s Fusion Media Group have teamed to produce at least five more series in English and Spanish following the success of their first scripted co-production, the crime drama “El Chapo.”

The next wave of the partnership kicks off with “Tijuana,” a Spanish-language drama series set to begin production in April. Sticking with the “El Chapo” model, the series will air on the Univision in the U.S. before streaming worldwide on Netflix.

Set in the Mexican border town, “Tijuana” begins when a presidential front-runner is gunned down in the streets. As reporters of a local newspaper seek answers to the assassination, they uncover a web of corruption that puts their lives in danger.

“This is a critical time to be talking about what journalists around the world face every day in the pursuit of the truth, particularly in Mexico,” said Camila Jimenez Villa, CEO of FMG Studios. She noted that “Tijuana” features a couple of strong female characters and an ensemble cast. Casting is now underway for the series, which will be shot in Mexico City and Tijuana.

“El Chapo” producer Daniel Posada will serve as a showrunner of “Tijuana” along with series creator Zayre Ferrer. FMG Studios’ content production unit, Story House Entertainment, and Netflix will co-produce the series.

Related 'Everything Sucks!' Creators Talk Making the '90s Show 'as Honest as Possible' Rome's Iconic Cinecitta Studios Set for Three-Year Overhaul

FMG and Netflix are also partnering in two additional Spanish-language scripted series as well as two English-language docu-series in tandem with Univision’s English-language cabler Fusion.

“Netflix is a great match for us as we seek to co-produce series that are relevant to us but can transcend and resonate beyond Mexico and Latin America,” said Jimenez Villa. “This expansion of our relationship with Netflix reaffirms the value of the content we’re producing,” she said. Jimenez Villa said Fusion is boosting its spending on productions with the hopes of having 200-plus hours of original programming in English and Spanish by 2020.

FMG’s programming ambition is good news for the Latin entertainment community.

“We’ll continue to bet on up and coming creators that truly represent a broad spectrum of stories, characters and experiences, with a particular eye on female and multicultural showrunners, writers and directors,” said Jimenez Villa.

Season one of “El Chapo,” which chronicled the rise and fall of the notorious Mexican drug lord now incarcerated in the U.S., debuted on Univision Network in April 2017 and worldwide on Netflix in June 2017. Since its premiere on Netflix, the series has become one of the most binge-watched series in Mexico. Season two of “El Chapo” has boosted Univision’s Sunday-night viewership since its debut this past fall.

(Pictured: “El Chapo”)