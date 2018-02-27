Netflix Orders More ‘Ultimate Beastmaster,’ Adds U.K. and Australia to the Mix

“Ultimate Beastmaster” will come back for a third run on Netflix, with a rejiggered format and contestants from the U.K. and Australia for the first time.

Fox Sports and former Sky Sports News presenter Kate Abdo will be the U.K. host alongside wrestler and actor Stu Bennett, while pop star and performer Dannii Minogue will fly the flag for Australia alongside rugby star Nick Cummins.

The series was the first competition show greenlit by Netflix. It has hosts from each of the participating countries commentating alongside one another so that each territory sees a localized version of the show, as well as seeing the presenters all the competing countries interact with each other throughout the course of the show.

WWE wrestler CM Punk will co-host the U.S. version, joining existing presenter Tiki Barber. Sylvester Stallone, Yong Yam and Kevin King Templeton executive produce.

Dave Broome’s 25/7 makes the series and he and the production team have tweaked the format for the nine-part third season. There will now be just one contestant representing each country, and the 600-foot long and 50-foot high assault course, dubbed “The Beast,” will be modular so that the participants tackle them in different orders in each episode. The show whittles down the field across two four-episode blocks, before a grand finale is played out in the ninth episode and the Beastmaster crowned.

Broome, creator of “The Biggest Loser,” said the social media response to “Ultimate Beastmaster” in Britain has been strong and adding the U.K. to the lineup will capitalize on the show’s potential there. Contestants from the U.K. and Australia will go up against those from the U.S., Brazil, France, Italy, Mexico, and South Korea. China and India don’t take part this time out. Season 3 launches later this year, globally, on Netflix.