Netflix U.K. Nabs Two Seasons of Reality Hit ‘Love Island’

Netflix has picked up “Love Island” for the U.K. and will have seasons one and two of the breakout reality TV hit on its British service. The first two seasons hit Netflix on May 1.

The streamer has been bulking up its unscripted lineup and has acquired a free-TV ratings winner in “Love Island.” The series went out on ITV2 in the U.K. and the finale won the channel’s biggest-ever audience, and hooked a large number of the sought-after 16-to-24 demo. A new season launches this summer. ITV Studios created the format and produces the show with Motion Content Group.

The show has contestants living in a villa in Majorca and pairing off for love, and a shot at a cash prize. The couples change during the series, and contestants not popular with the public are eliminated.

ITV Studios Global Entertainment sells the finished show and the format and struck the Netflix deal. It has also gotten away local versions of “Love Island” with broadcasters including Germany’s RTL.

Other shows launching on Netflix in the U.K. in May include six seasons of couples drama-comedy “Cold Feet,” the “Prime Suspect” cop series prequel “Prime Suspect 1973,” and family drama “The Durrells.” Each of the scripted shows aired first on ITV. The second season of period drama “Poldark,” will also go out on Netflix U.K. in May.

Original Netflix shows coming to Netflix in the U.K. in May include Scandi drama “The Rain,” the Tina Fey instalment of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman,” and season four of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”