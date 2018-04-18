Netflix to Produce Soccer Origins Drama by Julian Fellowes, Other European Original Series

Netflix has announced a new set of original shows from Europe, including a high-profile soccer origins drama written by “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes (pictured) and several series focusing on young people.

The shows were announced at a See What’s Next Netflix event in Rome. The projects include:

– from the U.K.: Netflix and British production company 42 will make a six-part drama “about the invention of modern [soccer] and how those involved in its creation reached across the class divide to establish the game as the world’s most popular sport,” said Netflix Vice President of International Originals Eric Barmack. “It’s part Etonians, part factory workers.”

– from the Netherlands, where Netflix is based: the streaming service’s first Dutch, still-untitled original, produced by Dutch company Pupkin. “It’s set in Amsterdam,” said Barmack, and “involves Dutch students who have it all: youth, wealth sex, power.” He added: “They open a portal to the demonic world of the Dutch Golden Age….It’s a tricky thing to open portals like that.”

– from France: “Mortal,” a new original series created by Frederic Garcia, “that tells the story of teenagers bound together by a supernatural force.”

– from Germany: “The Wave,” Netflix’s third original German series. The drama is based on the hit movie of the same title from 2008, inspired by real events. “The series looks at a group of rebellious teenagers who set off a fast-spreading political movement that takes a terrifying turn,” Barmack said. This is being produced in association with Sony Pictures Television.

– from Italy: “Luna Nera” (“Black Moon”), a new original series based on an unpublished manuscript about witchcraft in 17th-century Italy. Created by Francesca Manieri (“The Miracle”) and Laura Paolucci (“My Brilliant Friend”). The series is going to be produced by Italy’s Fandango.