Netflix Orders Supernatural Drama ‘The Order’ From ‘Van Helsing’ Producer Nomadic Pictures

Netflix has given a series order to a supernatural drama titled “The Order.”

The series follows college freshman Jack Morton, who joins a fabled secret society called The Order. He is thrust into a world of magic, monsters and intrigue. As Jack goes deeper, he uncovers dark family secrets and an underground battle between werewolves and the magical dark arts. Netflix has ordered a 10-episode first season.

The series will star Jake Manley, Sarah Grey, Matt Frewer, Sam Trammell, and Max Martini. Nomadic Pictures, the production company behind Syfy shows “Van Helsing” and “Ghost Wars,” will produce. Dennis Heaton and Shelley Eriksen are the creators of the series and will serve as writers and executive producers. Nomadic’s Chad Oakes, Mike Frislev will also executive produce along with David Von Ancken.

“Van Helsing” was recently renewed for a third season at Syfy, while “Ghost Wars” wrapped its first season in January.

This marks the second supernatural drama Netflix has ordered this week. Previously, the streaming giant ordered a series adaptation of the “V-Wars” book series written by Jonathan Maberry. Ian Somerhalder will star as a doctor whose best friend is transformed into a bloodthirsty vampire after contracting a mysterious disease. William Laurin and Glenn Davis will serve as showrunners of that series.