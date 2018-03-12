You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Takes ‘The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society’ for Territories Including the U.S.

Streamer also has Lily James Movie for Lat-Am, Italy, Southeast Asia

Netflix has Lily James movie “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” for a raft of markets including the U.S. Based on the Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows’ New York Times bestseller, the picture’s producers include Blueprint, which is fresh off the success of “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri.”

Studiocanal and The Mazur Kaplan Company are the other production partners. Studiocanal will release the film theatrically in Australia, France, and Germany. Netflix has it in the North America, Latin America, Italy, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia. It will have a theatrical release in other international territories.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” is directed by Mike Newell (“Four Weddings and a Funeral”) and was shot in the U.K.

It follows a free-spirited writer, Juliet Ashton, played by James (“Downton Abbey”). She forms a life-changing bond with the titular Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society when she decides to write about the book club, which was formed during the occupation of Guernsey in WWII.

James’ co-stars include two other “Downton Abbey” actors, Matthew Goode and Jessica Brown Findlay. Katherine Parkinson (“The Boat That Rocked”), Tom Courtenay (“Doctor Zhivago”), and Penelope Wilton (“The BFG”) also star.

