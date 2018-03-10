You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix, ‘Stranger Things’ Creators Respond to Crew Member’s Allegation of Abuse

Stranger Things
CREDIT: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

The creators and showrunners of “Stranger Things” have strongly denied a crew member’s claim that she witnessed abuse by Matt and Ross Duffer on the set of Netflix’s show.

“We are deeply upset to learn that someone felt uncomfortable on our set,” the Duffer brothers said in a statement.

Peyton Brown, a grip for the show, wrote on Instagram that she would return for Season 3 of “Stranger Things” because the Duffers created a hostile work environment for women. They “sought out and verbally abused multiple women,” Brown alleged.

Netflix said they looked into the allegation and “found no wrongdoing,” according to a spokesman.

Brown later deleted her Instagram post.

The Duffer brothers added: “We think it is important not to mischaracterize our set, where we believe strongly in treating everyone fairly regardless of gender, orientation, race, religion, or anything else. We remain totally committed to providing a safe and collaborative working environment for everyone on our productions.”

“Stranger Things” returns for Season 3 in 2019.

