Netflix Set for More ‘Rain’

Netflix has renewed its Danish sci-fi thriller “The Rain” for a second season, the streaming giant announced Wednesday. The news comes less than a month after the eight-episode first season debuted on Netflix on May 4. The second season will shoot later this year for a 2019 launch.

The first Danish original series commissioned by Netflix, “The Rain” follows two young siblings who embark on a perilous search for safety after a brutal virus wipes out most of the population.

“’The Rain’has a relatable and human story at its core and touches on universal themes everyone can identify with,” said Kelly Luegenbiehl, vice president of international originals at Netflix. “The fact that season one reached audiences all over the world, proves once again that strong stories can transcend borders.”

Created by Jannik Tai Mosholt, Esben Toft Jacobsen and Christian Potalivo, “The Rain” stars Alba August, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Lars Simonsen, Sonny Lindberg, Jessica Dinnage, Lukas Løkken and Johannes Kuhnke.