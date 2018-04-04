Netflix Orders Animated Series From ‘Brickleberry’ Creators

Netflix has given a series order to adult animated comedy “Paradise, P.D.”

The half-hour program received a 10-episode order for its first season, which is scheduled to premiere later this year. Hailing from “Brickleberry” creators Waco O’Guin and Roger Black, “Paradise, P.D.” is a comedic take on a small-town police department where the cops are comically bad at their jobs. The series is produced by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Bento Box Animation for Netflix.

The voice cast includes Dana Snyder (“Aqua Teen Hunger Force,” “Squidbillies”); Cedric Yarbrough (“Speechless”); Dave Herman (“Brickleberry,” “Bob’s Burgers”); Tom Kenny (“Spongebob Squarepants”); Sarah Chalke (“Roseanne,” “Scrubs,” “Rick & Morty”); Kyle Kinane (“The Standups”); and Dana Snyder (“Aqua Teen Hunger Force,” “Squidbillies”).

“Brickleberry,” also from O’Guin and Black, aired on Comedy Central from 2012 to 2015.

“Paradise, P.D.” adds to a growing adult-oriented animation slate at Netflix, which already boasts series such as “Big Mouth,” “BoJack Horseman,” and “F is for Family.” In February, Netflix announced that it had given a series order to “Tuca & Bertie,”an animated comedy from “BoJack Horseman: veteran Lisa Hanawalt, starring Tiffany Haddish. “Tuca & Bertie” tells the story of a friendship between two 30-year-old bird women who live in the same apartment building: Tuca, a cocky, care-free toucan, and Bertie, an anxious, daydreaming songbird.